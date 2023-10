A Jennings man has been booked in connection with the October 8 shooting on West Congress Street.

Ladavion Gallegos, 19, was booked with four counts attempted second-degree murder and one count simple burglary.

The shooting happened around 2:18 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Congress.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot by a man who produced a weapon and fired it. He initially was listed in critical condition at a local hospital.