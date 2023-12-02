I want YOU to recycle your campaign signs!

LAFAYETTE, La. — Dumping campaign signs into the trash or even your household recycling bin is not the best way to get rid of them.

Those living in the city of Lafayette have up to 10 days after the end of an event to take down any campaign signs before facing the possibility of the Lafayette Consolidated Government getting involved.

According to the LCG Community Development and Planning Department, a violation of this Lafayette development code could lead to the receipt of a voluntary compliance letter, which will include a date to have the signs picked up by.

If that date passes and the signs are still there, you may receive a notice of violation, which could require you to attend a hearing. From there, there is a possibility of a fine if the lack of compliance continues.

These codes only apply to those living within the city limits of Lafayette. Development codes are jurisdiction by jurisdiction, and unincorporated areas of Lafayette are unregulated for private property.

In the city of Lafayette, whoever owns the property that the signs are on is responsible for their removal and proper disposal.

Following this code, those living in the city of Lafayette should have taken down their campaign signs from the recent election by Nov. 28, but if you haven't gotten around to it, you can visit any of the drop-off locations around Lafayette Parish.

These collection boxes allow you the opportunity to properly recycle the signs, since the corrugated plastic used to make them is not accepted by the typical recycling centers.

The plastic materials collected at these locations will be taken to a facility in Baton Rouge to be sorted, then they will be sent to a center in Alabama to be recycled, according to Bess Foret, LCG's Environmental Quality Manager.

The metal stakes will be taken to a local scrapyard.

So, be sure to remove the metal stakes from the sign before placing it in the bin, then drop the stakes on the ground next to it.

Collection boxes for the small signs can be found at the following locations:



Lafayette City-Parish Hall, 705 W. University Ave., Lafayette, La. 70506

Youngsville City Hall Public Works Annex, 305 Iberia St., Youngsville, La. 70592

behind Broussard City Hall, 310 E. Main St., Broussard, La. 70518

Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette, La. 70503

Episcopal School of Acadiana, 721 E. Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette, La. 70508

A collection box for large signs made from corrugated plastic can found at the Dean Domingues Compost Facility, 400 N. Dugas Rd., Lafayette, La. 70507.