Homicide suspect dead after barricading himself inside of a local Inn

According to Lafayette Police, detectives were able to identify a suspect in this shooting that took place in the 2800 block of NE Evangeline Thruway on November 24, as Clifton Washington, 34, of Lafayette.

Victim in NE Evangeline Thruway shooting identified

The Lafayette Police Department Investigative Unit was able to secure an arrest warrant for Washington, on one count of second-degree murder.

At approxiately 8:44 am, The Lafayette Police Department and the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force were able to locate Washington at The Super 7 which is located in the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway. Lafayette.

Law enforcement officials said while attempting to apprehend Clifton Washington, he barricaded himself inside a room at The Super 7. The Lafayette Police Department’s SWAT Team was deployed to the location. Police said during the negotiation process, Washington took his own life.

Investigators are currently on scene and a crime scene has been established.

