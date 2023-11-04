Got plans for tonight? Here's an idea

If you don't have plans for Saturday night, Downtown Lafayette has an option.

Movies in the Parc will be held tonight at Parc Sans Souci.

The feature will be Super Mario Brothers, and it's free. There will be lots of other activities, and food vendors on hand before the movie.

Food and activities will be open to the public starting at 4:30PM and the movie will begin at sundown.

Downtown’s Movies in the Parc is made possible by presenting sponsor, the LafayetteKiwanis, with support by CGI and Whataburger. The host sponsor, Sweet Magnolia's Creamery, helps to bring the activities and food vendors to enjoy before the show.