Get ready to fish at two fishing spots — Girard Park Pond in Lafayette and the pond at Southside Regional Park in Youngsville.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), through its Get Out and Fish! Community Fishing Program, will be restocking the two ponds with adult-sized catfish on Thursday, November 30.

Locations:

Girard Park at 500 Girard Park Drive at 10:30 a.m.

Southside Regional Park at 221 La Neuville Road at 11:30 a.m.