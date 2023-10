The City of Youngsville to host Youngsville On Ice a Winter Wonderland Experience.

The event will take place November 25 through December 31 at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

The Winter Wonderland Experience is a family-friendly, free-to-enter outdoor holiday park featuring ice skating rink, live music, holiday shops, kids activities, food trucks and beverage bars, and more.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and park information, visit www.youngsvilleonice.com