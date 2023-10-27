Feline Frightnight: Find your purrfect fur baby!

CARENCRO, La. — Acadiana Animal Aid is holding their Feline Frightnight adoption event on Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This after-hours, cat-only adoption event provides people with the opportunity to find their newest furry family member for a reduced adoption fee.

Adult cats are adoptable for a $25 fee, kittens will have a $50 fee and veteran cats who have been at the shelter for more than 30 days are free to adopt.

Those who are looking to volunteer at the rescue center, foster cats or donate items are also encouraged to attend this event.

The shelter will also be accepting needed item donations, such as paper towels, laundry detergent, towels, blankets, pet toys, etc.

Event participants will also get to take part in a unique activity: Reverse Trick or Treating.

Reverse Trick or Treating is when visitors can bring their own treats and goodies to drop off to the shelter animals' treat buckets. Acceptable treats include pill pockets, training treats, milkbones, catnip and more.

Acadiana Animal Aid, located at 142 Le Medicin Rd. in Carencro, encourages everyone to come to the event dressed in costume. Their goal is to provide potential adopters with the "purrfect Halloween-y experience," according to the event's Facebook page.

To see all the cats that will be up for adoption tonight, visit the Acadiana Animal Aid website: Find your best friend today!

The Acadiana Animal Aid keeps a busy calendar during the Halloween season.

On Oct. 26, they held their annual Bark in the Dark gala in the UL ballroom. This yearly event is an opportunity for local philanthropists, business leaders and animal welfare advocates to come together to support the two thousand plus animals that the Acadiana Animal Aid shelter takes in each year.

The night consisted of entertainment, dinner and a live auction, all to support the futures of shelter animals throughout Louisiana.

On Oct. 28, the Acadiana Animal Aid shelter will be holding their Halloween Adoption Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is the canine equivalent to the Feline Frightnight.

This means adoption fees will be reduced during the Halloween Adoption Open House. Adult dogs will have a $25 adoption fee. Puppies will be $50, and all dogs who have been in the shelter for more than 30 days will be free to adopt.

Reverse Trick or Treating will be a main component to this event, as well. The rescue center will also be accepting donated items on this day.

Click on the "Find your best friend today!" link above to see all the pets who are currently available for adoption.