Father Floyd Calais, priest in the Lafayette Diocese for 70 years, has died

Father Floyd Calais, who served the Diocese of Lafayette as a priest for more than 70 years, has died.

Calais, 97, died at his Lafayette home Wednesday morning, according to a post from the Diocese.

"With faith and hope in the resurrection of Jesus, we inform you of the death of Reverend Floyd Joseph Calais, who died at his home in Lafayette this morning. Father Calais had generously and joyfully served as a priest of the Diocese of Lafayette for 73 years! He was 97 years old," the post states. "Funeral arrangements are now pending. Please pray for him and the many who mourn his absence."

Calais is known to many Catholics in Acadiana - and elsewhere - as the priest who was assigned to the parish where the "Little Cajun Saint," Charlene Richard, is buried. Calais said as a young priest he prayed to Charlene to help him be assigned to a parish, and he was assigned - to her home parish, St. Edward in Richard. He was one of several priests in the Diocese of Lafayette that has shared her story.

Three years ago, Calais was interviewed for a Spirit of Acadiana story.

We will update this story as soon as funeral arrangements are posted.

