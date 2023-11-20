Expect dual alternating lane closures along portions of Evangeline Thruway through March

US 90/US 167 (Evangeline Thruway) northbound and southbound from Donlon Avenue to E. Pinhook Road will have alternating dual lane closures beginning Friday, November 17, 2023, until Sunday, March 3, 2024, weather permitting.

The only exceptions to this closure period will be for the Thanksgiving (November 22, 2023 - November 26, 2023) and the Christmas and New Year holiday (December 22, 2023 - January 2, 2024) periods.

Lane closures will occur weeknights (Monday through Thursday) beginning at 8:00 p.m. and ending at 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

Weekend lane closures will begin on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and extend continuously (daytime and nighttime) until the following Monday at 6:00 a.m.

These closures are necessary to allow crews to install handicap ramps, pavement patching and slab jacking throughout the project limits.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays. No detour is necessary.

