ELECTION RESULTS: Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has been defeated in his bid for re-election.

With all early voting and 100 percent precincts reporting, Monique Blanco Boulet has received 25,134 votes, or 52 percent of the vote.

Guillory received 22,867 or 48 percent of the vote.

Both of them are Republicans.

We have reporters at both watch parties, but Boulet also sent a release to the newsroom.

"I have to thank the voters most of all. We get to decide,” said Boulet. “I am humbled. I will represent our entire community. People want a healthy economy for our families to grow it, and a safe community. I will represent everyone to solve our complex problems. It’s okay if we disagree. We will come up with solutions together. I ask each of you to walk that walk with me.”

“We will have a public accounting of the legal and financial decision at LCG. We will end the financial waste of fighting lawsuits. We will bring good jobs to Lafayette. We will unify our people,” said Boulet.

Boulet told supporters her team will have announcements about the formation of a Transition Committee for the public and the press soon.

“This administration will be open, accessible, and transparent with the public and press. Our transition team will be run in the same manner as we seek input and involvement from everyone and prepare to take action as soon as I’m sworn in. We have a lot of work to do,” said Boulet.

Also in Lafayette was a run-off for the District 1 seat on the Lafayette City Council.

In that race, Democrat Elroy Broussard won with 2,633 votes, or 61 percent. Republican Melissa Matthieu-Robichaux received 1,663 votes.