Driver, passenger in hit-and-run sought

Louisiana State Police are asking for help to identify and locate two men who allegedly left the scene of a serious crash early Saturday.

Troopers say they were called to the intersection of LA 723 and LA 725 just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

They determined that a black Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on LA 725, also known as Renaud Drive, approaching LA 723, also known as Brothers Road.

A Honda motorcycle was traveling west on LA 725 at the same time, and the Trailblazer failed to yield left across the motorcycle's lane of travel. After impact the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road, into a ditch.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered critical injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Trailblazer fled the scene on foot, leaving their vehicle in the road.

Anyone with information is urged to share that information with LSP Investigators by calling 337-262-5880.

Here are the pictures they sent.

This was the driver, troopers say:

Troopers say this person was the passenger:

This is a shot of the vehicle: