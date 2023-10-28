Domestic disturbance on Meadow Glen Drive has ended

One person is in custody after a domestic disturbance on Meadow Glen Drive near Youngsville Saturday afternoon.

Lafayette Sheriff's deputies have arrested Michael Carpenter, 52, and booked him with domestic abuse, sexual battery, cruelty to the infirm, and false imprisonment.

They were called to the home Saturday afternoon. The victim, a woman, was not in the home, but Carpenter would not come out. After a couple of hours of negotiation, deputies, including the SWAT team, were able to resolve the incident and take Carpenter into custody. The victim is being treated for her injuries, deputies say.

The investigation is ongoing and we'll have more information as it becomes available.

