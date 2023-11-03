Cat houses to keep stray felines warm

- Temperatures dropped fast, and one local woman is hoping to keep stray cats in our area warm by advocating the need for D.I.Y cat houses.
- According to BetterPet, "No cat should be left outside without shelter once the temperature drops below freezing. Cats can only survive for 3 to 4 days in weather around or below 20°F."
Posted at 1:03 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 14:03:21-04
