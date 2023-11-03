Cat houses to keep stray felines warm

Posted at 1:03 PM, Nov 03, 2023

Temperatures dropped fast, and one local woman is hoping to keep stray cats in our area warm by advocating the need for D.I.Y cat houses.

According to BetterPet, "No cat should be left outside without shelter once the temperature drops below freezing. Cats can only survive for 3 to 4 days in weather around or below 20°F."

