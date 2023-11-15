Candidate Profiles: Lafayette Mayor-President

The November 18th General Election is around the corner, and several big-ticket runoff elections are taking place across Acadiana.

We reached out to speak with candidates ahead of Election Day in the following races: Lafayette Mayor-President, St. Martin Parish President, Vermilion Parish Sheriff, and Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff. We asked each candidate per race the same questions. The goal is to provide our viewers with the most accurate information about the people asking for their votes.

In Lafayette Parish, incumbent candidate Josh Guillory (R) and Monique Blanco Boulet (R) are vying for the position of Mayor-President.

KATC's Jazmin Thibodeaux and I sat down with them and asked for their responses to the following questions:



Please give us a brief list of your qualifications for this job.



Why do you want to be mayor president?



What do you believe to be the single greatest challenge facing Lafayette Parish?

Do you have specific plans to address the issues you see?

Do you have specific plans for Lafayette's economy?

What do you think the priority should be?

What do you believe the relationship between the MP's office and the city and parish councils should be?

Specifically, how should the balance of power look?

Historically, the Parish has needs - especially capital needs - that far exceed its income. What is your solution to this ongoing issue?

Specifically, what is your position regarding the use of city funds to cover parish needs?



You can watch their responses in full for yourself below.

