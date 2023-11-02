LAFAYETTE, La. — Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for the unclaimed on Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

This All Souls' Day event will take place at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette.

The cathedral is partnering with Catholic Charities of Acadiana to put on this event, which gives an opportunity for the unclaimed bodies of those who have died over the past year to be put to rest.

"The Mass honors the dignity of human life, acknowledging that no one is ever forgotten in Christ," says the Diocese of Lafayette's Facebook post for the event.

Bishop Deshotel is the seventh Diocese of Lafayette and will be leading the celebration.

This event is open to the public. If you would like to attend the Mass or the burial, the cathedral's address is 914 Saint John St, Lafayette, LA 70501.

The Mass will also be streamed live on Facebook.