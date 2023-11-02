AWS Neighbors are Getting New Trash and Recycling Bins

There's some brand, new trash and recycling bins rolling around town.

According to Environmental Quality Manager for Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Bess Foret, a recent bid resulted in a new garbage contract for the city and surrounding areas.

"All of the new carts for the new company are coming in," Foret said. "We're also trying to get rid of all the old carts that belong to Republic Services had the contract previously for 15 years."

People who live in the hub city or within unincorporated areas may have already received their new trash bin.

Foret said the old, blue bins are being replaced by black ones with red lids and customers interested in recycling bins can order on this website:

Recycling Cart Request Form - Acadiana Waste Services AWS

Gabriel Bourgeois lives in Lafayette. He said he already has his new trash bin and plans on ordering a new recycling bin too.

"Our recycling bins got stolen along with our old trash cans," Bourgeois said. "So, I just assumed that they stopped doing that and threw all of my cans in the trash."

According to a spokesperson for AWS, the new bins are expected to carry a 10-year warranty from the manufacturer.

