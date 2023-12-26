APC releases Safe Streets For All Users survey results

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Acadiana region is the recipient of Safe Streets For All or SS4A federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

After applying for a $500,000 SS4A planning grant, in late 2022, the Acadiana Planning Commission (APC) received notification of the award. In the summer of 2023, the APC received approval from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to begin work on the SS4A planning grant.

As part of the plan development process, public input is required. To accomplish this, APC created an online survey that was distributed throughout Acadiana. In addition to the survey, two public outreach events were held to discuss the plan and solicit public feedback on the plan.

According to the Acadiana Transportation Safety Coalition (ATSC), the results of the survey and public feedback show significant concerns about distracted driving and new traffic safety improvements such as signs and new striping.

The top safety concern was distracted driving, said Ron Czajkowski, ATSC Safety Coordinator. The location of greatest concern, the Evangeline Thruway, is largely due to the high number of bicycle and pedestrian crashes that tend to result in serious injury and/or death.

According to Czajkowski, half of the top ten highest priority safety improvements have to do with proactive enforcement by our law enforcement agencies. (See charts below for details.)

"To be concise, this is a 'big deal' for our area," said Czajkowski. "There is much effort put into being awarded this grant, and there will be much more work done to see the projects through to completion. The reward is better, safer roadways for all users."

For more information, contact Ron Czajkowski at rczajkowski@planacadiana.org or (337) 806-9367 or Ashley Moran at amoran@planacadiana.org or (337) 806-9364.

Highest Safety Priorities:

Acadiana Transportation Safety Coalition

Highest Safety Concern:

Acadiana Transportation Safety Coalition

Highest Safety Improvements: