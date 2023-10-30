19th Annual Acadiana Buddy Walk promotes inclusivity

The Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana hosted it's 19th Annual Buddy Walk, the one-mile course helps to raise funds to provide services and resources to families across Acadiana.

For Goodness Graham, a non-profit organization was one of the teams that participated in the walk.

At Parc International, the one-mile Buddy Walk took place.

Participants from around Acadiana helped to support and raise funds for individuals with Down Syndrome. The walk is to educate, advocate, and celebrate those with beautiful differences.

Lauren Myers is a passionate spokesperson for her son Graham and says her son's non-profit "For Goodness Graham" raises money to put books in libraries so that children can learn all about inclusivity.

"We feel strongly about kids being exposed to that ahead of meeting that person in real life then it's normalized, " says Myers. "Once you see something you are used to it, and you can identify that once you're in public. So we really encourage kids to just learn about all sorts of people, especially people like Graham who have Down Syndrome. It's something to be celebrated and just be educated on."

To follow along Graham's journey, you can follow along @ForGoodnessGraham on Instagram and Facebook.