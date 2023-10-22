16th Annual Boudin and Bacon Cookoff Fest brings together pork lovers

16 Boudin vendors near and far gathered at Parc International to participate in the annual event.

Boudin samples were handed out, pork themed games and prizes were given out to attendees.

The festival's proceeds will go to Love of People, non-profit foundation in the Blue Monday Mission that helps raise money down on their luck local musicians.

The festival is a a time where pork lovers gather together to enjoy live music, delicious varieties of boudin and bacon dishes, a boudin eating contest where the winners were able to get a shiny pig medal. KATC spoke with Robert Carriker who has been coordinating the boudin and bacon festival for 16 years. He says is all about giving a chance to boudin businesses to show off their product.

"It is the place where any boudin maker, where ever you are and wherever you live, can come together to show off their ability to make boudin and a creative bacon dish as well," says Carriker. "So we don't exclude based on where you live or who you are and you can see it with the 16 competitors that we got form all over the state and even Texas."