Lafayette library board to consider banning movie, leasing space for new library at Monday meeting

Banning a movie, removing librarians from decisions about book banning, revisiting a decision to build a new Northeast regional library and revising bylaws regarding the number of votes needed to make decisions are up for action Monday by the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control.

A documentary about the life of a gay Hollywood sex worker could be banned from the Lafayette Parish public library system Monday with a vote of the board which also is expected to again consider revising the composition of the committee that reviews requests to ban books and DVDs.

The library board also is expected Monday to reconsider a decision to not lease space for a new Northeast Regional Library, but only to build a new library, and to revise its bylaws regarding quorums and voting.

