Lafayette business closing after over 40 years in the community

Posted at 8:55 AM, Jun 27, 2023
Bj's Pizza House announced Monday that they were closing.

The announcement on Facebook reads, "We will be open Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday from 11-3:30 this week. And with a very very heavy heart, our last day will be this Thursday so come by and get you a pizza and a drink. Thank you Acadiana for 40+ years of business."

Developing Lafayette also released a statement following the announcement:

BJ's Pizza House is known for their family atmosphere, "Full House" pizza, sandwiches, salads,wings and more.

