LAA looking for young artists for competition and exhibit

Submissions are still being accepted for the Lafayette Art Association' 36th Annual Youth Art Competition & Exhibit: Kids Are Artists Too!

Artists in grades Pre-K through 8 living in Acadia, Iberia, Evangeline, Lafayette, Vermilion, St. Landry, St. Martin or St. Mary parishes can enter two or three dimensional art through April 15.

You can submit your art, without any entry fee, to the LAA at 1019 Auburn Avenue during normal business hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10-5pm; Saturday, 10am- 3pm. Each artist can submit one entry.

Artwork must be original work created and done independently by the artist either at school or home. 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place awards will be given in each age group and category and all participants will receive a gift, but must be present at awards reception to receive gift/prizes.

Rules of Presentation, Entry, Parental Consent and Artwork Identification forms are available online at lafayetteart.org.

The Exhibit will be in the main gallery of the Lafayette Art Association April 18th thru April 29th. The Awards Reception will take place Saturday, April 29th, 2-4pm

For more information email info@lafayetteart.org, http://www.lafayetteart.org [lafayetteart.org] or call 337-269-0363