Roanoke man booked in connection with fatal Jeff Davis crash

A Roanoke man has been booked in connection with a September crash.

Jeffrey Meche, 65, was booked with Vehicular Homicide, Driving Left of Center, and No Seatbelt. Jeff Davis Parish deputies arrested him on a warrant obtained by State Police, records show. His bond is set at $250,000.

Meche was listed as the driver in a fatal head-on crash that happened in September. In that accident, State Police were called to the intersection of La. 26 and Hillias Road in Jeff Davis Parish. They found that Meche was driving a pick-up truck north on the highway, and it crossed the center line and hit an SUV driven by Chelsey Benoit, 29, of Jennings.

Benoit, who was not properly restrained, was transported to an area hospital where she later died due to her injuries. Meche was not properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by air ambulance to a Lafayette area hospital for treatment.

At the time, State Police said a toxicology sample was obtained from Benoit and would be submitted for analysis, and that a toxicology sample from Meche was pending. Troopers say Meche is accused of being intoxicated when the accident happened.