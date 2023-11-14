Plans are Underway to Renovate The Strand Theatre

REPAIRS ARE UNDERWAY FOR THE STRAND. — The small town of Jennings may be home to a new and improved movie theatre in the coming months.

Some members of the Jennings Industrial Board said there are plans underway to revitalize and remodel The Strand Theatre.

Kayla Gary, Secretary of the Industrial Board said she has already started picking out new colors for contractors to re-paint the exterior of the building.

"It is an art deco building and we really want to get back to that art deco look with the colors and the inside," Gary said. "We'll be doing work inside and out, but we're going to begin with the outside."

Gary said the historic building needs a face-lift, following flood damage and dated infrastructure over the years.

Eight-year-old Harrison Hoffpauir has rehearsals and shows in The Strand. He joins other children and teens from across Jeff Davis Parish for theatre classes, as they prepare for plays this weekend and next month.

Hoffpauir said he has mixed emotions about The Strand changing.

"I don't know," Hoffpauir said. "I'm just so used to this theatre how it is, but I think it's going to look so much better."

Friday night will kick-start a live play called, The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong at The Strand.

Jennings native Winnie Levy works across the street from the theatre at Rosebud's Gifts. She said she's excited to see a hometown staple, transform.

"I'm thrilled that they are putting the time and effort and money into restoring it and bringing it back," Levy said. "We don't have a theatre here. This is our only movie theatre. We have to go out of town if we want to go see a movie."