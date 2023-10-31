JDPSB Passes Clear Bag Policy for New Year

The Jeff Davis Parish School Board is implementing a new clear bag-only policy for 2024.

Curriculum Supervisor of Jeff Davis Parish Schools, Francis Leblanc, said the goal is to increase safety throughout the community.

"As they are walking in, you will be able to see what they're bringing into the sporting events," Leblanc said. "It will just make it safer for everybody."

Leblanc said the board is following suit with other parishes that have already implemented the clear bag policy.

Sheriff Ivy Woods said he and his staff are also on board with these upcoming changes.

"They [law enforcement] won't have to go through a bag," Woods said. "They can walk through, put the bag on the table, look at everything that's inside and they move along."

Woods said he wants to ensure fans, student-athletes, and everyone participating is safe.

According to school board members, the clear bag policy for athletic events in Jeff Davis Parish will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

