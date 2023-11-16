Watch Now
Former Jeff Davis Parish School Teacher is Fighting Cancer and Calling on Community for Support

Jerry Fontenot is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with both bladder and pancreatic cancer this year. His family and friends are calling on the community for a benefit next month.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Nov 16, 2023
70-year-old Jerry Fontenot said he spent two years teaching at Hathaway High School in Jeff Davis Parish and four years teaching in Calcasieu Parish before retiring from the oil industry.

Now, Fontenot is spending his retirement fighting for his life after being diagnosed with pancreatic and bladder cancer in May.

His niece, Christina Roy said her family is partnering with Friends Supporting Friends Inc. to host a benefit to raise money for Fontenot's treatment.

"He's a fighter," Roy said. "We're going to pull together as a family and do what we have to do to support each other."

Fontenot said his treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston has been paused because of insufficient funds and insurance problems.

However, he said he plans to start treatment again, very soon.

Keith Stutes, a founder of Friends Supporting Friends Inc. said he's looking forward to helping Fontenot by providing support for the benefit on Dec. 2.

"They [the community] can expect a live auction, we'll have food, drinks, a sweet shop, etc," Stutes said.

Family, friends, and members of the community are encouraged to attend Fontenot's benefit on 1603 Hwy 90 in Jennings on Dec. 2.

Anyone willing to donate items for the live auction should contact Keith at 337-658-0449 or Fontenot's daughter, Misty at 337-391-1909.

