Candidate Profiles: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff

The November 18th General Election is around the corner, and several big-ticket runoff elections are taking place across Acadiana.

We reached out to speak with candidates ahead of Election Day in the following races: Lafayette Mayor-President, St. Martin Parish President, Vermilion Parish Sheriff, and Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff. We asked each candidate per race the same questions. The goal is to provide our viewers with the most accurate information about the people asking for their votes.

In Jeff Davis Parish, incumbent candidate Ivy Woods (I) and challenger Kyle Miers (R) are vying for the title of Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff.

KATC's Darcie Ortique and I sat down with them and asked for their responses to the following questions:



Please give us a brief list of your qualifications for this job.



Why do you want to be sheriff?



What do you believe to be the single greatest challenge facing Jeff Davis Parish law enforcement?



What are your specific plans to address the issues you see?



Do you plan any major changes in the office if elected?

If so, what would they be?

Juvenile crime is a major issue in Jeff Davis Parish and many others, including the use of juveniles by established, adult drug dealers. Is this an issue that can be resolved by law enforcement alone?

What approach do you think would be most effective to address juvenile crime?



You can watch their responses in full for yourself above or on KATC's YouTube channel.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel