Tito's La Casa Opens Second Location in New Iberia

Tito's La Casa opens Friday, Nov. 3; according to owner Tito Maka, they are fully booked for opening weekend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

WELL THE PEOPLE OF NEW IBERIA HAVE SPOKEN. I'M ANNA FISCHER, YOUR IBERIA PARISH REPORTER, AND THE COMMUNITY IN NEW IBERIA DEMANDED MORE ITALIAN CUISINE. AND NOW, THEIR NEW ITALIAN RESTAURANT IS ALMOST READY TO OPEN.

"It's all homemade and it's really good, super authentic Italian cuisine."

TITO'S LA CASA, LOCATED AT ONE THOUSAND PARKVIEW DRIVE, WILL OPEN ITS' DOORS FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS FRIDAY.

THIS SECOND CUSTOMER-INSPIRED LOCATION IS A PRODUCT OF QUESTIONS AND COMMENTS CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA, ASKING WHEN NEW IBERIA WOULD HAVE ITS' OWN ITALIAN DINING SPOT.

"The Abbeville location--the customers were delighted with the cuisine, there's not a lot of Italian cuisine around here. So, they had so much feedback, a lot of people from New Iberia were going out to Abbeville to eat, and they were like, 'We need a location locally!'

NOW, AFTER MONTHS OF PREPARATION, OWNER TITO MAKA AND THE REST OF THE TEAM, ARE GEARING UP FOR A FULLY BOOKED WEEKEND.

"There's lots of love, he's been doing this for decades so...great food, and a full house, and great people waiting on you."

TITO'S LA CASA OPENS FRIDAY NIGHT, NOVEMBER THIRD. THEY ARE ALREADY BOOKED OUT THIS WEEKEND BUT DON'T WORRY. HEAD OVER TO KATC DOT-COM FOR MORE INFROMATION ON HOW YOU CAN MAKE A RESERVATION. IN NEW IBERIA. ANNA FISCHER. KATC TV3.