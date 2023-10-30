Street improvements to begin in New Iberia

The City of New Iberia is advising motorists of upcoming street improvements. Beginning Monday, November 6, 2023, Southern Constructors, LLC will start street improvements on the following streets in New Iberia:

Constance Street – From Marie Street to Oak Street

Cypress Street – From Donald Street to Edward Street

Improvements will take place 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday, and most Saturdays. The street construction is anticipated to last approximately one month weather permitting.

During construction, it may be necessary at times to limit access to the construction area with a road closure and detour traffic around the work area.

Road closure signs, barricades, and detour signs will be in place to warn and direct traffic. Residents and drivers should anticipate time delays. The streets at times will have loose gravel on the roadway.

The City of New Iberia asks motorists to avoid these construction areas if possible. Drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.