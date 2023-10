NEW IBERIA — The 3rd Annual Halloween Parade will take place this coming Saturday, Oct. 28 in downtown New Iberia. To make the day of festivities 'extra special,' Mayor Freddie DeCourt will be dying the fountain in front of City Hall black.

All festivities will commence at 4:00 p.m. The parade will begin at Ann Street and end at Jefferson St.

For more information, click here.