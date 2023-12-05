Ragin Cajun Redneck Christmas to enter into ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

David Landry has been doing his computerized Christmas light show since 2016.

Now, after gaining national attention, he's been invited to enter into ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight.'

You can watch Season 11 on ABC at 10/9c, or stream it on Hulu.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you're driving down Highway 90, towards Landry's Seafood, go 3 houses down. There, you'll see David Landry's Ragin Cajun Redneck Christmas light display.

"I've been putting lights up since...oh about back in the 90s," said Landry. "I started the computerized lighting back in 2016."

Landry says he started taking lights to the next level, as a way to make his granddaughter smile.

"At the time, my granddaughter was real young and I'd said, 'I think she'd enjoy seeing that...so lemme do it for her.'"

After seeing a computerized light show on TV one day, Landry says he became inspired.

"I said I need to try that. So I got online and started looking around and I found out how to do it. From there I said I think I can do it; but boy I didn't realize it'd take so much time."

Landry says he started set-up on October 1. This $20,000 display uses around 200,000 LED lights, all programmed in Landry's garage.

"I've never took a computer class in my life; I'm kinda self-taught."

Now, he's been asked by ABC to enter into The Great Christmas Light Fight, a competition that highlights elaborate displays all over the country.

Landry is set to compete with 4 other families for the trophy, and $50,000.

"I've seen the trophy they give and I'd love to have that trophy (laughter)."

On top of his yard-full of cheer, Landry and his wife also team up with Santa, who makes an appearance at the light show once in a while.

"On the weekends he can be here, Santa will come and get in here and ride up and down the road, and give toys and candy to the kids that are here watching the show."

Landry's hope is that people who come to see his show can 'experience Christmas like it used to be.'

"People used to do a lot of lighting up years ago and it's kind of become a thing of the past; but it looks like it's kinda making a comeback. And I hope it continues."

David Landry's Ragin Cajun Redneck Christmas will be lit up every day in December from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. For updates on when to see Santa, visit their Facebook page.