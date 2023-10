New Iberia's 3rd Annual Halloween Parade

The 3rd Annual Halloween Parade in New Iberia takes place this coming Saturday, Oct. 28 at 4:00 p.m., at the fountain in front of City Hall.

Mayor DeCourt will lead a celebratory 'fountain coloring' prior to the parade.

The event is free and open to everyone. For parking and closure information, click here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OK, RAISE YOUR HAND IF YOU'RE EXCITED FOR HALLOWEEN....ME TOO. AND I'LL BE CELEBRATING BY COMING TO NEW IBERIA FOR THEIR THIRD ANNUAL HALLOWEEN PARADE.

THIS SPOOKY FREE EVENT STARTS AT ANN STREET AND WILL MAKE ITS WAY THROUGH MAIN STREET, ENDING AT JEFFERSON.

BUT BEFORE I MAKE MY WAY DOWNTOWN, I'LL BE STOPPING AT THE FOUNTAIN IN FRONT OF CITY HALL FOR A SPECIAL PRESENTATION.

"The mayor comes, and he will actually dye the fountain black. The fountain...you can watch it gradually turn black, and it will. And, I mean--it's not a long-lasting discoloration but it's fun, it goes along with the spirit of the holiday."

THE PARADE KICKS OFF THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P-M WITH THE FOUNTAIN DYING, RIGHT HERE IN FRONT OF CITY HALL. IN NEW IBERIA. ANNA FISCHER. KATC TV3.