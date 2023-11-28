New Iberia gets its first community Advent calendar

IBERIA PARISH — What started as a project to keep her four kids entertained, turned into a city-wide month-long event. New Iberia community member Teresa Courtois says her family inspired her to organize the city's 'first-ever community Advent calendar.'

"During COVID, my kids all had to come home," explained Courtois, "...and there was nothing to do and I had just watched a Hallmark movie where they did a city Advent activity; and I thought, 'Oh I think I can do that."

Courtois admits she only really thought about making an Advent calendar for her kids at home.

"I built a tree at home out of shoe boxes, and put clues to the activities inside."

Unlike traditional Advent calendars which hide away pieces of candy, Courtois wanted to create more of an interactive calendar, making more time to spend with family.

"Surprisingly, for being 20-somethings, they all absolutely loved it. It made them feel like a kid again, doing something for Christmas."

The mother of four was inspired by this and met with Mayor Freddie Decourt, pitching the idea for a community Advent calendar right in the heart of New Iberia.

"He really had a vision to try to do new things in the city here," said Courtois. "He needed to try to bring people here for tourism. So, I thought, 'Well, if he's looking for something new to bring people...I don't know anyone doing a city Advent."

After getting her idea approved by the mayor, Courtois formed a committee of around 10. The calendar itself was built by Cory Peltier, and is made out of 21, five-gallon buckets.

Starting on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 11:00 a.m., the first Advent activity will be announced via Facebook live. The activity read will correspond to the following day (i.e. Thursday's announcement will be completed on Friday).

To stream the New Iberia Advent Activity announcement, go to theNew Iberia Advent Activity Event Facebook page.