New Iberia Christmas Parade rescheduled due to weather

IBERIA PARISH — The 46th Annual Queen City Christmas Parade is just a little over an hour away.

Due to storms in the forecast, New Iberia's annual Christmas parade has been rescheduled.

The parade will be taking place on Friday, Dec. 8 at 6:30, stretching about a mile, from Lee to Jefferson Street. The parade is set to end near the Cane River Pecan Company.

Parade director Jenny Toupes invites everyone to come join in the New Iberia holiday cheer.

"We decided that it would be best for all involved, and the safety of all the citizens to move the parade to tonight, which is Friday...at 6:30. This gives people the opportunity to get home, get children, and get back for the parade."

Toupes said the parade will include 8 different floats, including the 'fabulous Santa float,' several dance schools from the area, as well as New Iberia royalty.

Immediately following the parade, Santa Claus will be in his workshop (the gazebo at Bougliny Plaza) for a photo-opt with families.

For anyone interested in participating in next year's parade, click hereto enter.