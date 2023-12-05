New Iberia business helping 'give back to teachers' with Christmas mailbox

A local New Iberia business has created a Christmas mailbox to drop of cards and gifts for teacher in Iberia Parish.

A Daspit Elementary teacher talks about the impact of giving back to teachers during the holidays.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Millside Market in New Iberia has organized a Christmas mailbox for teachers in the area.

The goal is to collect thank you letters from students, and deliver them to deserving teachers, like Daspit Elementary's Ms. Margaret Dronet.

"I teach P.E.," said Dronet, "so I have all the kids here except Pre-K."

As someone going into her 24th year of teaching, she says it's important to show teachers appreciation in any way.

"Handwritten notes are the most important ones because they really tell you how they feel; that they love your class, and those are the ones they keep. I still have letters from 20 years ago that the kids have written me, and it's so touching to bring them out and read them again. So I think it's really meaningful when we get a letter."

The deadline to submit cards is Wednesday, Dec. 13.

'Millside' reminds people not to worry if they don't see the name of their school on one of the drawers; the bottom 2 are reserved for all other schools in Iberia Parish.