Nearly 100 'Coats for Kids' Donated by the Jeanerette Knights of Columbus

Jim Provost and the Jeanerette Knights of Columbus completed this season's 'Coats for Kids.'

The non-profit's final stop was at Glencoe Charter School in Baldwin, where they dropped off 48 coats.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

AND OVER IN BALDWIN--THE JEANERETTE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COMPLETED THEIR FINAL DELIVERY OF 'COATS FOR KIDS.'

LAST WEEK THE LOCAL NON-PROFIT DONATED 48 COATS TO JEANERETTE SENIOR HIGH. NOW, 48 MORE HAVE BEEN DONATED TO GLENCOE CHARTER SCHOOL.

PROGRAM DIRECTOR JIM PROVOST SAYS HE NEVER GETS TIRED OF SEEING THE JOY ON KIDS' FACES.

"Delivering the coats and seeing all the kids smiling and--'I want a coat!' and--yeah that's the best part about it.

Thank you!"

THE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS ARE ALSO SELLING RAFFLE TICKETS TO HELP SUPPORT THEIR PHILANTHROPIC ENDEAVORS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CLICK HERE.