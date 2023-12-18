Man arrested in Sunday night homicide in Loreauville

A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a female over the weekend.

On December 17, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 200 block of Boutte Road in Loreauville. Upon arrival, detectives discovered a female fatally stabbed inside the residence.

With assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Real-time Crime Unit and AFIS Unit, Lafayette Police Department, 51-year-old Albert James III was located in Lafayette Parish. He was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

James was booked on the following:

LA RS 14:30.1 Second Degree Murder

LA RS 15:542B1 Failure to Register as Sex Offender

LA RS 14:67.26 Theft of a Motor Vehicle

LA RS 14:37 Domestic Abuse Battery – warrant

CCRP 349.1 Failure to Appear Warrant (x3)

A bond has not been set at this time.