Loreauville preps for its 5th Annual 'Christmas in the Village'

Loreauville mayor Brad Clifton talks about what part of 'Christmas in the Village' he's most excited about

The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. along Main Street in Loreauville.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Anna Fischer your Iberia Parish reporter. In Loreauville, people are gearing up for the 5th Annual 'Christmas in the Village' celebration.

Organized by 'The Loreauville Community Project,' the event will feature live performances by The Cajun Roots and Loreauville High School Band, Christmas games, and hot food like jambalaya, shrimp and grits, and a marshmallow roasting station, for the whole family.

I spoke with Mayor Brad Clifton at Town Hall, where he says 'the big man in red' will be stationed on Saturday.

"We just enjoy having everybody come, we enjoy when Santa shows up--Santa'll be here to kick off the festivities and light our Christmas tree with us. But it's just an enjoyable opportunity to see the kids' faces light up when Santa gets here and greets all the kids. He does come in and you can take pictures with Santa during the event, and it's professional photography so--you know it's just a great event to see everybody come out and enjoy the afternoon, enjoy the evening."

