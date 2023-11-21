Jeanerette Police Comments on Officer Shortage

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'M ANNA FISCHER YOUR IBERIA PARISH REPORTER. POLICE SHORTAGES CONTINUE TO AFFECT COMMUNITIES ALL OVER THE COUNTRY, INCLUDING RIGHT HERE IN JEANERETTE. I SAT DOWN WITH ASSISTANT CHIEF OF POLICE DAVID ROBERTSON, TO GET HIS THOUGHTS ON THE SHORTAGE.

(POLICE SIREN NAT)

"Here at Jeanerette, we're not exempt from the shortages that has plagued the nation as far as law enforcement agencies."

DAVID ROBERTSON IS ONE OF JUST 2 JEANERETTE POLICE OFFICERS WITH POST-CERTIFICATION.

"I think we are all suffering, and trying to make every attempt to try to recruit qualified people."

BUT ROBERTSON SAYS IT'S EASIER SAID THAN DONE.

"The younger generation--to me, my personal opinion--have a lack thereof, not all of them, have a lack of respect for law enforcement agencies--this new generation is something different."

THE ASSISTANT CHIEF OF 'ABOUT A YEAR' SAYS THIS OUTLOOK ON LAW ENFORCEMENT HAS LED TO OFFICERS FREQUENTLY RESPONDING TO ONE TYPE OF INCIDENT IN PARTICULAR.

"As of late we've been having juveniles tampering with vehicles; and um, we just have to figure out how to deal with them and hopefully try to rectify the problem that they're having as far as having a relationship with law enforcement agencies."

ACCORDING TO ROBERTSON, THE JEANERETTE POLICE DEPARTMENT RECENTLY 'RAISED THE PAY' AS AN INCENTIVE. PLUS, THEY'RE WILLING TO COVER COSTS OF ATTENDING AN ACADEMY, IN ORDER TO SECURE THE PROPER TRAINING NECESSARY.

"There's some good police academies around here where they can get some really good training, you know. Especially for those who have no experience in law enforcement. We do everything we could to try to make this city a safe place to live, a safe place to walk the streets, a safe place for your children and grandchildren to grow up in."

