Jeanerette City Council 'completes' water tower, first phase of project

JEANERETTE — The people of Jeanerette have been struggling to find clean drinking water for most of the year.

Now, the community hopes to go into the new year, with 'new' water.

"The water tower is the primary component for the distribution of the water for our residents," said Jeanerette mayor, Carol Bourgeois.

The water tower holds 500,000 gallons, supplying more than 2,000 residents with their water. At Monday night's city council meeting, the council made the newly completed water tower official.

Mayor Bourgeois said, "We were able to get funds from the state and also the feds that have permitted us...that enabled Jeanerette to get that done."

According to Mayor Bourgeois, this completes the 'first phase of Jeanerette's water project;' pipes, water filters and water softeners, will be addressed next.

"Currently...we're refurbishing our filters, and our softeners," said the mayor.

Despite the council's efforts to improve Jeanerette's water many residents still say their water is 'brown' and 'discolored,' oftentimes carrying an 'odor.'

However, Mayor Bourgeois reassures residents that Jeanerette's water 'meets all state and federal standards.'

"We have good water, contrary to popular belief."

According to the mayor, the discoloration comes from the 'high amount of iron' that's in the water.

"What we're doing by redoing the filters...you'll see a lot of that discoloration gone."

While Jeanerette residents continue waiting for cleaner water...Mayor Bourgeois asks a favor.

"I want our folks to just appreciate the fact that their government, their city government, is working tirelessly and effort--to try and address the issues, and just support us in our efforts."