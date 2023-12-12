Funeral set for Iberia Middle School Principal, school closed Wednesday

Iberia Middle School will be closed Wednesday, December 13, 2023 for the funeral service of Principal Dina Bourque.

Service will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m.

Iberia Middle School Principal Dina Bourque, 56, was killed when her vehicle struck a tractor pulling a cane trailer, which police say ran a stop sign on the US 90 Frontage Road.

Superintendent, Heath Huliin, said " Mrs. Bourque has been employed with the Iberia Parish School System for the past 27 years and has served in the position of principal at Iberia Middle School since 2016."

Visitation will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia Tuesday, December 12 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday, December 13from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

