Former 'Grand 10 Theatre' Becomes a Church

'First Community Church' will have its' Grand (10) opening on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 1000 Parkview Dr., New Iberia.

The congregation is currently 'around 250 people.'

Pastor LeBlanc knows how difficult the transition has been for the New Iberia community, who saw the theatre as a 'historic staple' of the area.'



After weeks of speculation about what will happen to the historic Grand 10 Theatre in New Iberia, the pastor of the First Community Church has the update.

"We know this is a great space for our city, great location, tons of space for us."

Jacob LeBlanc is the Senior Pastor at ‘First Community.’ Over the weekend, he signed a lease so his congregation can grow.

"There will be a couple of theatres that will transition to be more conducive to having different types of events there."

LeBlanc envisions the grand will become a multi-purpose community space, that "will only add value to Iberia Parish."

"We'd love to be able to build the space where we can have a food bank, we can have a community closet where people can come and find clothes for free. We'd love to help people develop their resumes, be able to help them with basic finance things, offer classes for adults for...parenting classes we want to be able to do stuff like that here."

As a New Iberia native himself, he knows how hard the transition of the building has been for the community.

"I grew up here, I grew up in this theatre. The first movie I ever watched was right here, it was 'The Jungle Book' when I was 5 years old...and so I’ve got memories here. And the reason why I love the fact that we're gonna be in here is because i get to keep those memories somewhat alive. We're not gonna be changing up the way that the auditoriums look. So, when you walk in and you come to experience a service here, you're going to have those same memories."

the grand 10 reopening is set to take place on Sunday, January 28th.