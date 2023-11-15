Cane River Pecan Company: '1st Annual Pie Day Celebration'

The Cane River Pecan Company in New Iberia is hosting its first Pie Day Celebration at their location in historic downtown Main Street.

The Pie Day Celebration takes place on Saturday, Nov. 18th from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Cane River Pecan Cafe.

Pie Day 2023 Events:

Pecan Pie Throwdown:

Have what it takes to stand atop the pie mountain? Then this one's for you. One grand champion will win a trophy, $250 cash, $100 gift certificate and a free year of pecans. (One box of Mammoth Pecans per month.)

Great Pecan Haiku Poem Contest:

The first-place winner will receive an award, $150 cash, a $100 gift certificate to the Cane River gift shop or Pie Bar, one three-pound box of Mammoth Pecans.

Pecan Art Competition:

Love art and pecans? Enter the fun exhibition contest and show off your best creations featuring pecans. Coloring sheets and supplies will be provided. Appropriate for children under 10. No registration required.

Boudin Pie Bingo:

Kick back and enjoy some door prize fun with the pie-themed game of bingo-perfect for attendees of all ages. No registration required.

*List courtesy of the Iberia Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau