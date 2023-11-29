'Ambassador Caffery Interchange Project' brings DOTD reminders

Public information officer of the DOTD gives out a few holiday travel safety reminders.

This comes as the Ambassador Caffery Interchange project continues making headway.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's a multi-million dollar project where we're basically constructing a new interchange, where US-90 and [the] Ambassador Caffery extension meet up."

Deidra Druilhet is the public informations officer for the Department of Transportation (DOTD). She says this 'very involved' construction project is 'actually moving along quite quickly.'

"If you've driven through that area you know that we've been primarily working on building a new frontage road. We finished that road basically heading southbound on US-90."

Deidra says 'projects like this will take a few years to complete.'

"Right now we're estimating for it to be complete in spring of 2026."

With the chaos of holiday travels fast-approaching again, the DOTD encourages people to plan ahead.

"A lot of people use that route to go further south, some people use it as an alternate route to go to New Orleans. So I would say absolutely give yourself a little bit more time to get to where you're going, especially if you know you're going to be traveling through work zones."

Though construction crews will most likely be off the roads, spending time with their families, Deidra reminds people...

"Even if crews are not there, it's still a construction zone."

To read more about the Ambassador Caffery Interchange Project, click the link.