300 Thanksgiving meals given away for free in Jeanerette

The Coffee House on Main Street in Jeanerette is teaming up with the Jeanerette Marshal's Office, bringing free, homemade meals to those in need.

By noon, all 300 meals had been given away to 'many grateful community members'

Anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal was welcome to come by The Coffee House

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Coffee House on Main Street has been a staple in the Jeanerette community for the last 20 years. I'm Anna Fischer your Iberia Parish reporter. I stopped by The Coffee House where the '3rd Annual Thanksgiving Dinner' was taking place, and, where everyone was spreading the love.

"We can always depend on The Coffee House to get a good hot meal, and we thank 'em."

"Thank god for The Coffee House for giving back to the community."

In Jeanerette, people were anxiously awaiting a free thanksgiving meal, courtesy of the coffee house and the Jeanerette marshal's office.

"A lot of us don't have food to eat, and it's a blessing that the coffee house has opened its' doors to feed the sick and shut-in."

"I know I'm gonna eat good!"

Manager Beverly Grant, and Lieutenant Alphons Burrell, were on-site leading the event.

"Ms. Bev started it, and the Marshal's Office piggybacked off of it. Our biggest concern is helping the community."

Ms. Beverly says she got to The Coffee House to start prepping around midnight.

"We thank them for giving us the opportunity to--serve them, and I'm excited about it."

By 10-am, the line was out the door. And by noon, all 300 meals had been given away.

"Whoever needed food, whoever needed to eat, helping them out--that's the biggest concern, and that's our biggest goal for Thanksgiving."

"Happy Thanksgiving!"

Martin 'pac man' Marshal said the following in regards to the event:

"This is a time when we are able to reflect on just how blessed we are but most of all how thankful we are. It is our belief because we are so bless we are obligated to bless others. So we just want to bless our elderly who may not have a Thanksgiving meal today, but we also want to bless that young man, young woman or child who us less fortunate than ourselves with a hot meal. We want our people to know that we love them and constantly praying for them."

Reporting for Iberia Parish I'm KATC's Anna Fischer...Wishing you a safe and happy Thanksgiving.