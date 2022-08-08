Iberia Comprehensive takes part in National Health Center Week

National Health Center Week takes place August 7-13. The goal is to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America's health centers.

For more information about National Health Center Week visit https://healthcenterweek.org/

Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center is celebrating National Health Center Week with residents of Acadiana.

Check out special activities being held at some of their locations:

New Iberia,LA

Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center 806 Jefferson Terrace Blvd, New Iberia, LA

COVID Vaccine Clinic

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 9:00 - 11:30 am



Community Day Health/Fun Fair

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 3:00 - 5:00 pm

Local health and government resources agencies will be on hand to provide information to guests.

Entertainment (DJ) and refreshments will be served. Health and Wellness checks and education will be provided (Blood Pressure, COVID, Weight & BMI). School Supplies will be given to students (while supplies last). Door Prizes will be drawn.

Staff Appreciation Day

Friday, August 13, 2022The award-winning First Horizon Cooking Team will provide a lunch for our hard-working staff.

Lafayette, LA

Surrey Street Community Health Center 1004 Surrey Street, Lafayette, LA

Mental Health Awareness

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 *Mental Health professionals giving talks throughout the day



School Supplies Give-Away

Wednesday, August 10, 2022



Kids Coloring Contest

Wednesday, August 10, 2022



Door Prize Give-Aways for Patients

Wednesday, August 10, 2022



Weight and Blood Pressure Clinic

Wednesday, August 10, 2022



Health and Wellness Checks

Thursday, August 10, 2022



Free HIV Testing

Thursday, August 10, 2022

St. Martinville, LA

St. Martin Parish Community Health Center 317 Dernier Street, St. Martinville, LA

Mental Health Awareness

Monday, August 8, 2022 *Mental Health professionals giving talks throughout the day



Blood Pressure Checks

Monday, August 8, 2022 8:00 - 11:00 am



COVID Testing

Monday, August 8, 2022 1:00 - 4:30 pm



Back to School Physicals

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 All Day. Appointments will be accepted all week



School Supplies Give-Away

Wednesday, August 10, 2022



Kids Coloring Contest

Wednesday, August 10, 2022



Door Prize Give-Aways for Patients

Wednesday, August 10, 2022



Weight and Blood Pressure Clinic

Wednesday, August 10, 2022



Health and Wellness Checks

Thursday, August 11, 2022



Free HIV Testing

Thursday, August 11, 2022

A full list of Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center's across Acadiana can be found below: