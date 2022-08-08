Iberia Comprehensive takes part in National Health Center Week

National Health Center Week takes place August 7-13. The goal is to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America's health centers.
Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center is celebrating National Health Center Week with residents of Acadiana.
Check out special activities being held at some of their locations:
New Iberia,LA
Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center 806 Jefferson Terrace Blvd, New Iberia, LA
- COVID Vaccine Clinic
Wednesday, August 10, 2022 9:00 - 11:30 am
- Community Day Health/Fun Fair
Wednesday, August 10, 2022 3:00 - 5:00 pm
Local health and government resources agencies will be on hand to provide information to guests.
Entertainment (DJ) and refreshments will be served. Health and Wellness checks and education will be provided (Blood Pressure, COVID, Weight & BMI). School Supplies will be given to students (while supplies last). Door Prizes will be drawn.
- Staff Appreciation Day
Friday, August 13, 2022The award-winning First Horizon Cooking Team will provide a lunch for our hard-working staff.
Lafayette, LA
Surrey Street Community Health Center 1004 Surrey Street, Lafayette, LA
- Mental Health Awareness
Tuesday, August 9, 2022 *Mental Health professionals giving talks throughout the day
- School Supplies Give-Away
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Kids Coloring Contest
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Door Prize Give-Aways for Patients
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Weight and Blood Pressure Clinic
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Health and Wellness Checks
Thursday, August 10, 2022
- Free HIV Testing
Thursday, August 10, 2022
St. Martinville, LA
St. Martin Parish Community Health Center 317 Dernier Street, St. Martinville, LA
- Mental Health Awareness
Monday, August 8, 2022 *Mental Health professionals giving talks throughout the day
- Blood Pressure Checks
Monday, August 8, 2022 8:00 - 11:00 am
- COVID Testing
Monday, August 8, 2022 1:00 - 4:30 pm
- Back to School Physicals
Tuesday, August 9, 2022 All Day. Appointments will be accepted all week
- School Supplies Give-Away
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Kids Coloring Contest
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Door Prize Give-Aways for Patients
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Weight and Blood Pressure Clinic
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Health and Wellness Checks
Thursday, August 11, 2022
- Free HIV Testing
Thursday, August 11, 2022
A full list of Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center's across Acadiana can be found below:
- New Iberia- 806 Jefferson Terrace Blvd New Iberia , LA 70560 Main: (337) 365-4945
- Lafayette-1004 Surrey Street Lafayette, LA 70501 Main: (337) 456-6768
- Lafayette - Pediatric Extension-1002 12th Street Lafayette, LA 70501 Pediatric: (337) 534-0107
- Abbeville-1009 Charity Street Abbeville, La 70510 Main: (337) 893-3443
St. Martinville-317 Dernier Street St. Martinville, LA 70582 Main: (337) 342-2566