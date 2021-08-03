Iberia Bank donation to help families impacted by 2020 storms

A big push from a local bank is helping people impacted by last year's hurricanes.

The owner of Iberia Bank, First Horizon, is donating $100,000 to the Southern Mutual Help Association.

Its CEO says the group is focusing on the rural communities hit hard by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

"We're currently working in Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes in the rural communities, helping to rebuild those communities. We're working with the Mennonite Recovery Team, with Catholic Charities [of Acadiana] and Southwest Louisiana Response," explained Southern Mutual Help Association CEO Hilda Curry. "This money will be a tremendous asset to us to continue that work in rebuilding these communities that were affected by the hurricanes last year."

