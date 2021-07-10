Troopers lose sight of driver during chase on I-49

Louisiana State Police Troop E was in pursuit of a vehicle on I-49 southbound around mile post 56 in Rapides Parish around 2:30 Saturday afternoon, a Troop I spokesperson told KATC.

Troopers saw the vehicle bearing Texas plates driving southbound at 111 mph in a posted 75 mph zone. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit reached speeds of 150 mph and continued into the Troop I area, and units lost sight of the vehicle around I-49 southbound Exit 19.

An eye-witness reported to KATC that they saw the high-speed chase traveling through Washington, La, in St. Landry Parish, around 2:50 P.M.

