Hospice of Acadiana launches annual Poinsettia sale

Hospice of Acadiana has kicked off their annual Making Memories Bright Poinsettia Sale. Poinsettias can be purchased online at www.hospiceacadiana.com now through November 4.

“Many feel poinsettias symbolize love, hope and goodwill. By purchasing your holiday poinsettias through the Hospice of Acadiana Making Memories Bright sale, you are not simply supporting just another plant sale. Each plant purchased allows the buyer and Hospice of Acadiana to continue offering gifts of love, hope and goodwill," said Hospice of Acadiana Foundation Board Member Laura Ann Edwards.

Poinsettias are available as 6-inch and 10-inch plants for $15 and $30, respectively. Plants can be picked up at Hospice of Acadiana on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Hospice of Acadiana at 2600 Johnston Street.

Kacee Thompson, Executive Director of Hospice of Acadiana Foundation, offered some insight as to the importance of this event.

“The holidays can often be hard for those experiencing grief and loss. The poinsettia sale is a way for us to encourage joy through beauty and memories, particularly during the holidays,” Thompson said.

All proceeds from the Making Memories Bright Poinsettia Sale will directly support Hospice of Acadiana in furthering their mission: To provide exceptional and individualized medical, emotional, social, and spiritual support to anyone facing an advanced or terminal illness in a manner that respects and enhances quality of life.

For ordering or more information, contact Deanna Saizon at dsaizon@hospiceacadiana.com. Orders can also be placed at hospiceacadiana.com.