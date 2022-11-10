Honoring our heroes; Veterans Day tribute gallery

KATC is honoring all who served. Send photos of your hero to news@katctv.com for our on air and online Veterans Day tribute gallery.

“To my fellow veterans, I pray we never forget your service and always remember the sacrifices of you and your families. I hope all of Louisiana takes time to thank and honor all the brave men and women who have given of themselves to protect our freedoms. The selfless service of our veterans has protected our God-given rights and represented the best our State and our Nation have to offer. As your Attorney General, I will continue doing all that I can to help protect veterans and our military community from exploitation and fraud.”



Attorney General Jeff Landry

Logan Meaux, United States Army National Guard





Donavar Yancy Jr., Vietnam War veteran

Cpl. Christopher Perego USMC

PFC , Lewis Elijah Marine Corps

Corporal Clery Esperian, United States Marine Corps

Alton Paul Begnaud USMC 1953-1956 Korean War veteran